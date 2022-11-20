Elections 2022: Saltanat Turssynbekova casts her ballot

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Candidate for President Saltanat Turssynbekova came to the ballot station No 107 in Astana to cast her vote in the ongoing presidential elections, Kazinform reports.

Turssynbekova was nominated by Qazaq Analary – Dasturge Zhol public association.

The candidate and her election campaign headquarters held meetings with the voters in Astana, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Akmola, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Turkistan regions.