TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:58, 09 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Elections 2022: Saltanat Turssynbekova meets staff of out-patient hospital in Kostanay

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Saltanat Turssynbekova keeps touring the regions of Kazakhstan and meeting the public. On Tuesday, November 8, she met with the staff of out-patient hospital No4 in Kostanay, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Saltanat Turssynbekova informed the workers of the hospital of the main provisions of her election platform.

    The candidate has already met the voters in Astana, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Karaganda, Akmola and Turkistan regions.


    Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election Elections
