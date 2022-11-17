EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:55, 17 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Elections 2022: Saltanat Turssynbekova visits Mental Health Hospital in Pavlodar

    None
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Saltanat Turssynbekova visited Pavlodar-based branch of the Republican Mental Health Centre on Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

    The Centre specializes in rehabilitation of people with drug and alcohol addiction.

    The pre-election campaigning began in Kazakhstan on October 21 and will finish November 19. This will be the Day of Silence in Kazakhstan. The Presidential Election is set to be held November 20.
    Tags:
    Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election Elections
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!