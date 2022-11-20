Elections 2022: Voting starts in Budapest, Rome, The Hague and Bratislava

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The elections districts started their work at the Kazakh embassies in Budapest, Rome, The Hague and Bratislava as Kazakhstan is holding today the early presidential election, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Earlier the polling stations opened their doors in Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai, Omsk, Bishkek, Delhi, Tashkent, Ashgabat, Islamabad, Dushanbe, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Yerevan, Baku, Astrakhan, Tbilisi, Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Kazan, Ankara, Istanbul, Antalya, Vilnius, Tel Aviv, Athens, Sofia, Bucharest, Tallin, Helsinki and Riga.

The voting kicked off countrywide, as well as at 68 election districts in 53 countries overseas.

Photo: t.me/pressmfakz