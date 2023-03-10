Elections 2023: 77 polling stations for Kazakhstanis to open doors abroad Mar 19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 77 polling stations will open their doors in 62 foreign countries as part of the upcoming parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The elections to the Majilis and maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan are slated for next week, March 19.

The ministry said in a statement that all nationals of Kazakhstan eligible to vote may exercise their right and do so abroad in case they are outside Kazakhstan for business, educational, tourist or other purposes. All they have to do is contact a diplomatic mission or a consulate of Kazakhstan in the country where they are. They should do it in advance in order to check whether they are on the voters’ list.

The voting will take place at the diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan on the day of the parliamentary elections (Sunday, March 19) from 7:00 am till 20:00 pm local time.