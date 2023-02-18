Elections 2023: CEC announces results of registration of candidates on party lists

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission has announced the results of registration of the candidate for the March 19 Parliamentary Elections, Kazinform reports.

According to Deputy Chairman of the CEC, Konstantin Petrov, the registration stage will end today at 6:00 pm local time.

«The registration of the candidates under party lists of all seven political parties has been completed. As you know, the party lists were submitted to the CEC on February 15. As the local territorial election commissions informed, the registration of the party lists of a half of deputies of the maslikhats of regions and Astana, Almaty and Shymkent cities, to be elected under the proportional representation system was completed yesterday. The registration of the candidates in single mandate districts will be continued until 6:00 pm in each of 20 regions,» he said at a sitting of the central Election Commission.

69 Majilis deputies are elected as per party lists. The lists of all registered political parties have been submitted to the CEC.

A total of 283 candidates have been included in the party lists: 52 – from the People’s Party of Kazakhstan; 54 – from Ak Zol Democratic Patriotic Party of Kazakhstan; 19 – from the Nationwide Social-Democratic Party of Kazakhstan; 18- from Baitaq Green Party; 25 – from Auyl People’s Democratic Party; 90 – from AMANAT Party; and 23 – from Respublica Party.