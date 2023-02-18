Elections 2023: CEC registers 79 observers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 79 observers from nine countries and three international organizations have been registered by the Central Election Commission for the upcoming March 19 Parliamentary Election, Kazinform reports.

According to Secretary of the CEC, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggested registering four observers from two foreign countries and one international organization. Of them, two candidacies are from Belgium, one is from Kyrgyz Republic and one is from the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights.

He added that one member from the ODIHR registered for the extraordinary election of the Majilis deputies will not be able to observe the process. «In this regard, we raise an issue of withdrawing this person of the registration,» he noted.