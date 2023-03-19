Elections 2023: Well-known Kazakhstanis flock to polling stations

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Olympic champion swimmer Dmitry Balandin, writers Smagul Elubai, Ulykbek Yesdaulet, Dulat Issabekov, academician Toregeldy Sharmanov and other well-known Kazakhstanis voted in the early parliamentary elections underway in the country, Kazinform reports.

Writer Smagul Elubai is confident that the ongoing parliamentary elections is of paramount importance for the future of the country. He also pointed out that people’s attitude towards elections in Kazakhstan has changed dramatically during his lifetime.

«People see that they can really choose their future. They make their decision for the sake of the prosperity of their children and grandchildren. People started feeling responsibility for their choice. This is important,» he said.

«You can see people of different ages at the polling stations in Almaty. I’m glad to see so many young people. It proves the new generation feels responsible for the country. I believe that these elections are an important milestone for Kazakhstan,» he added.

Another writer Daulet Seisenuly took to his Facebook to reveal that he had voted for the new citizens of the New Kazakhstan.

As for Chairman of the Kazakhstan Writers Union Ulykbek Yesdaulet, he said that the modernization of the state as well as building a Fair Kazakhstan is no walk in the park. «The future deputies of the Majilis should be educated and care about the fate of our Motherland. Today I cast my vote to choose people like these. This was my goal,» he said.

Director of the Auezov Institute of Literature and Arts Kenzhekhan Matyzhanov said today is one of the most important and responsible days for each citizen of Kazakhstan. «We are making an important decision regarding the future of the country. We see that our citizens demonstrate active civil position during the political campaigns,» he said.

Poet, singer Baigali Yessenaliyev is adamant that the elections are the time to vote for the future. According to him, candidates actively participated in the pre-election campaign, proposed ways of solving various problems and deserve a chance to improve the lives of the citizens of Kazakhstan.

«We are building a Fair Kazakhstan together and we need deputies who understand what raises people’s concern. We were given a chance to choose the people who we can trust with building our future,» he added.

Poet, recipient of the state prize of Kazakhstan, honored worker of Kazakhstan Nurlan Orazalin stressed that all elections are of historic importance. «The entire world is watching Kazakhstan today. All Kazakhstanis should unite and use their constitutional right to vote,» he said.