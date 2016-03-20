EN
    22:37, 20 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Elections bring Kazakhstan closer to democracy - Azerbaijani observer

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Members of the Kazakh Central Election Commission have demonstrated a great deal of professionalism, said Azerbaijani observer Rashid Yusifbeili at a press briefing in Astana on Sunday.

    "We've monitored the election process at the polling stations in Astana. I would like to note that the elections were held in an orderly manner and members of the Kazakh CEC demonstrated a great deal of professionalism," Mr. Yusifbeili said.
    "The elections were held in a quiet atmosphere, without incidents. The voter turnover was high. We believe that for prosperous Kazakhstan this is a one step closer to democracy," he concluded.

