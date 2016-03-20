Elections in Almaty notable for high technical organization – Dutch observers

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Foreign observers, who came to Kazakhstan to monitor 2016 Parliamentary Elections, point out high technical organization of the election process.

“We could not monitor the pre-election preparations. However, from technical viewpoint, today’s elections have been organized at the highest level,” Hendrik Franken, a representative from the Netherlands, said.

His compatriot Robert Ludding said, they were pleasantly surprised with a special festive atmosphere at the elections.

“We have visited 13 voting stations and all of them had the feel of wonderful atmosphere, that is strange to us. In the Netherlands, people are a bit wearied of going to elections,” Ludding added.