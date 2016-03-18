Elections to Majilis important for strengthening democracy in Kazakhstan – British observer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A delegation of international observers from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland visited the office of the Central Election Commission in Astana.

“It’s a great honour for me to be invited to these elections. We would like to see the proof of Kazakhstani democracy at this weekend. We have studied the political parties of Kazakhstan participating in the elections. Our objective is to check out to what extent democracy is effective in Kazakhstan,” Executive Director of the Integrative Media LLP Alan John Spence said in an interview to Kazinform.

The observer from Britain informed that this is his first experience of observing the elections in a foreign country.

“I have been an observer at many elections in my country. I think, these elections are important for further strengthening of democracy in Kazakhstan. We welcome the changes taking place in Kazakhstan,” he added.