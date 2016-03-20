Elections to solidify stability in Kazakhstan - Korean observers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Korean observers monitoring snap parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan are confident new Majilis deputies will strengthen Kazakhstan's stability.

"The election process is being carried out in an orderly manner in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan. We truly believe that as a result of these elections the country will become more sustainable and will solidify its inner integration," the Korean observers revealed at a press briefing at the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Astana on Sunday.

They also expressed confidence in further expansion of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea.

"We are sure that Kazakhstan and Korea will strengthen cooperation in terms of monitoring of elections. Kazakhstan is on its way towards real democracy. The Republic of Korea has an extensive experience in terms of using modern electronic technologies in the election process. We would like to exchange experience in that respect and expand economic cooperation between our countries," they added.