Electoral district in Baku begins its work

BAKU.KAZINFORM On June 9 the ballet station opened at the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The election district opened at 07:00 a.m. local time. The members of the electoral district and Kazakhstani diplomats started a solemn opening ceremony with the national anthem of Kazakhstan. The district is open to the nationals of Kazakhstan, staying in Azerbaijan.

The first voters were presented souvenirs.