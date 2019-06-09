11:22, 09 June 2019 | GMT +6
Electoral district in Baku begins its work
BAKU.KAZINFORM On June 9 the ballet station opened at the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The election district opened at 07:00 a.m. local time. The members of the electoral district and Kazakhstani diplomats started a solemn opening ceremony with the national anthem of Kazakhstan. The district is open to the nationals of Kazakhstan, staying in Azerbaijan.
The first voters were presented souvenirs.