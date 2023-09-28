Electricity supply restored in Karaganda

Electricity supply has resumed in Karaganda, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Energy.

The operation of the Thermal Power Plant 3 is being restored. The cause of the accident on the electricity grid is still unknown.

As reported, power outage occurred at 10:12 am, which left in darkness most districts of the city. Karkaraly and Bukhar Zhyrau municipalities were left without electricity as well.

Upon resumption of power supply, pumping stations begin operating, local water supply company LLP Karagandy Su informs.

The Energy Ministry’s Atomic and Energy Control Committee will investigate into the accident.

As reported, heavy downpours and hail battered the city last night.