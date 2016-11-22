Elena Bakhmutova named chief health insurer of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the order of Minister of Healthcare and Social Development as of November 22, 2016 No.101, Elena Bakhmutova has been appointed CEO of Social and Health Insurance Fund.

In different years, Elena Bakhmutova worked as Director of the Financial Supervision Department of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Chairman of the Agency for Regulation and Supervision of Financial Market and Financial Institutions. Mrs. Bakhmutova was Vice-Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Since January 2012, Bakhmutova worked for Samruk-Kazyna National Sovereign Fund as Deputy CEO and since 2016 as Managing Director for Finance and Operations.

She was awarded various orders and medals for merits in state and public activity, including “Parasat” and “Kurmet” orders, “Astana” and “10 years to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan” medals and letter of gratitude from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



