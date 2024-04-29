Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva reach news career highs

Kazakh tennis players Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva sailed into the Round of 16 at the now-running Mutua Madrid Open 2024 and reached new career highs, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

Yulia Putintseva celebrated her 10th WTA 1000 win this season, while Elena claimed her 14th consecutive official victory on clay. For the past 10 years, only three tennis players including Serena Williams, Simona Halep, and Iga Swiatek were to mark 14 straight WTA matches on clay.

The Mutua Madrid Open is held in Spain between April 23 and May 5, 2024. This year the men’s and women’s Madrid Open champions will receive 963,225 euros, while runners-up will earn 512,260 euros.