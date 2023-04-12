EN
    18:40, 12 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Elena Rybakina arrives in Kazakhstan

    None
    Photo: ktf.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – World no.7 Elena Rybakina has arrived in Kazakhstan to join the Kazakhstani team in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying against Poland, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The Kazakhstani tennis player shared her photo taken in midtown Astana to her Instagram story.

    Elena Rybakina, Yulia Putintseva, Anna Danilina, Gozal Ainitdinova, Zhanel Rustemova, and Aruzhan Sagandykova are to play for Kazakhstan in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round against Poland.

    The matches are set to be played on April 14-15 at the National Tennis Center Beeline Arena in Astana.


