Elena Rybakina beats 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens

MONTREAL. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s strongest tennis player Elena Rybakina crashed 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the Canadian Open women’s singles Round of 16 encounter, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.

The match between Elena Rybakina World No.4 and Sloane Stephens ranking 38th in the world ended 6;3, 6:3.

In the quarterfinal, Rybakina will take on World No.14 and 10th seed Daria Kasatkina.

In the Round of 32, Elena defeated Jennifer Brady 6:7, 7:6, 6:3.