    22:00, 30 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Elena Rybakina beats Bianca Andreescu to reach 3rd round of Wimbledon

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's top seed Elena Rybakina reached the 3rd round of the 2022 Wimbledon, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In round 2 of the Grand Slam event in London, Rybakina stunned Bianca Andreescu of Canada, the 2019 US Open champion and the world's 56th tennis player, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).

    During one hour and 39 minutes, the Kazakhstani hit four aces, made four double faults, and won nine points, and four games in a row.

    Rybakina is to take on Chinese Zheng Qinwen, the world's 52nd seed, for a 4th round berth at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.



    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
