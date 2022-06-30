Elena Rybakina beats Bianca Andreescu to reach 3rd round of Wimbledon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's top seed Elena Rybakina reached the 3rd round of the 2022 Wimbledon, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In round 2 of the Grand Slam event in London, Rybakina stunned Bianca Andreescu of Canada, the 2019 US Open champion and the world's 56th tennis player, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).

During one hour and 39 minutes, the Kazakhstani hit four aces, made four double faults, and won nine points, and four games in a row.

Rybakina is to take on Chinese Zheng Qinwen, the world's 52nd seed, for a 4th round berth at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.



