Leader of the Kazakh women’s tennis team Elena Rybakina sailed to the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix finals in Stuttgart, Germany, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Olympic.kz.

In the women’s singles semifinals, Elena defeated World No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6:3, 4:6, 6:3.

In the final encounter Elena Rybakina will play vs the winner of the match between Marta Kostyuk and Marketa Vondrousova.