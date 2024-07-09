Elena Rybakina cruises into Wimbledon quarterfinals

Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina defeated World No.18 Anna Kalinskaya of Russia in the ladies’ single fourth-round match at the now-running Wimbledon 2024 tournament, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

In the second set Anna Kalinskaya retired due to right wrist injury.

In the quarterfinals Elena will take on the winner of the match between Ukraine's Elina Svitolina and China's Wang Xinyu.