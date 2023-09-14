EN
    08:50, 14 September 2023

    Elena Rybakina dethroned by Aryna Sabalenka as WTA Ace Leader

    Photo: sports.kz
    25-year-old Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, the Australian Open 2023 champion and the World’s new No.1, tops the chart for the most aces in the Grand Slam tournaments outriding Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina placed second, Kazinform cites Championat.com.

    On September 11 Aryna Sabalenka dethroned Iga Swiatek to top the WTA Rankings. She became the 29th player to hold the No.1 Ranking in the WTA's history. Rybakina retains fourth place.

    Aryna Sabalenka hit 144 aces in 26 matches at the Grand Slam tournaments this year, followed by Elena Rybakina with 106 aces in 16 matches.


