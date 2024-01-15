Elena Rybakina falls down 67 spots in WTA Doubles Rankings

Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina fell down 67 spots as far as to No 192 in the updated WTA Doubles rankings, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Sports.kz.

Elena stands 3rd in the WTA Singles Rankings giving way to Iga Świątek and Aryna Sabalenka.

The country’s No.2 doubles tennis player Zhibek Kulambayeva climbed three spots to rank 141st while Anna Danilina is placed the World No. 44.

Storm Hunter is the No.1 in the women’s doubles tennis, followed by Elise Mertens and Jessica Pegula.