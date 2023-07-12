Elena Rybakina loses to Ons Jabeur in 2023 Wimbledon quarterfinals

LONDON. KAZINFORM – World no.3 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan lost to Tunisian Ons Jabeur, ranked 6th in the world, in the quarterfinal of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstani Rybakina failed to defend her Wimbledon title after being defeated by Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 1-6 in the quarterfinal of the Grand Slam tennis tournament in London.

Tunisian Ons Jabeur is to take on Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the 2023 Wimbledon semifinal.