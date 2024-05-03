Elena Rybakina lost to Aryna Sabalenka at Mutua Madrid Open semis

Kazakh tennis player Elena Rybakina World No.4 lost to World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the Mutua Madrid Open semifinals, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

The match ended 6-1 5-7 6-7 in favor of Sabalenka. Next, the Belarusian player will face World No.1 Iga Swiatek.

On her way to the semifinals, Elena beat Italia’s Lucia Bronzetti (ranking 46th in the world) 6:4, 6:3, Egypt’s Mayar Sherif (World No.72) 6:1, 6:4, Sara Bejlek (World No.136) 6:1, 6:3, and Kazakh Yulia Putintseva (World No.50) 4:6, 7:6, 7:5.