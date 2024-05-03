EN
    08:15, 03 May 2024

    Elena Rybakina lost to Aryna Sabalenka at Mutua Madrid Open semis

    Elena Rybakina
    Photo credit: sports.kz

    Kazakh tennis player Elena Rybakina World No.4 lost to World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the Mutua Madrid Open semifinals, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    The match ended 6-1 5-7 6-7 in favor of Sabalenka. Next, the Belarusian player will face World No.1 Iga Swiatek.

    On her way to the semifinals, Elena beat Italia’s Lucia Bronzetti (ranking 46th in the world) 6:4, 6:3, Egypt’s Mayar Sherif (World No.72) 6:1, 6:4, Sara Bejlek (World No.136) 6:1, 6:3, and Kazakh Yulia Putintseva (World No.50) 4:6, 7:6, 7:5.

