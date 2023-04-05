Elena Rybakina nominated for the best player of March

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Relevant Tennis Twitter account offered fans to choose their players of the month, Kazinform reports

«We will announce the full list of winners in the next few days but now it's *your* time to vote for the best players of March,» the Twitter post reads.

Nominees for WTA Tour: Sorana Cirstea of Romania, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, and Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic.

As of now, Elena Rybakina leads with 66.1% of the votes.

As earlier reported, Elena Rybakina won the Indian Well title beating Aryna Sabalenka 7:6 (13:11), 6:4.