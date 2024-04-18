EN
    19:09, 18 April 2024

    Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan advances to quarterfinal of WTA Stuttgart Open

    Photo: Sports.kz.

    World number 4 Elena Rybakina advanced at the 2024 Porsche Grand Prix Open in Stuttgart, Germany, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    Rybakina of Kazakhstan beat Veronika Kudermetova of Russia, ranked 19th in the world, 7-6, 1-6, 6-4 in Round of 16 of the WTA Stuttgart Open.

    The Kazakhstani is to take on next the winner of the match between Jasmine Paolini of Italy and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.

