    16:38, 31 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan misses out on singles medal at Tokyo Olympics

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina has lost the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

    Rybakina went down 6-1, 6-7, 4-6 in the 3rd place match against world No.6 Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the Women’s Singles event at the Tokyo Olympics.

    Elena made history by becoming the first Kazakhstani tennis player to land the fourth spot at the Olympics.

    Kazakhstan has so far won three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

    XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


