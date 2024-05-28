EN
    16:08, 28 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan off to a good start at Roland-Garros

    tennis
    Photo: KTF

    Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina has advanced to the second round of the Roland-Garros tennis event in Paris, France, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    World no. 4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan beat Greet Minnen of Belgium, ranked 85th in the world, 6-2, 6-3 at the start of the French Open tournament. 

    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina is to take on either Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands or Angelique Kerber of Germany in the second round of the tournament.

