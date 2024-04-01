Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan retains her spot in updated WTA Singles Rankings

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan retained the title of world No.4 tennis player according to the updated WTA Singles Rankings, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz

Iga Świątek of Poland remained No.1 tennis player of the world. Coming in second is Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. Ranked 3rd in the WTA Singles Rankings is American Coco Gauff.

To note, the Kazakhstani was upset in the WTA 1000 Miami Open final by unseeded Danielle Collins on Saturday.

Hsieh Su-wei of Chinese Taipei tops the Women’s Doubles Rankings. She is followed by Elise Mertens of Belgium and Storm Hunter of Australia.

As for Kazakhstanis, Anna Danilina landed at 51st spot (down 7 spots), Zhibek Kulambayeva – 134th (down 4 spots), Yulia Putintseva – 364th and Rybakina – 547th.