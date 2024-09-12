Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan to compete in 2024 Wuhan Open on October 7

World No. 4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has applied for participation in the Dongfeng Voyah Wuhan Open 2024 in China, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Kazakhstani tennis player is set to be seeded fourth in the women's tennis tournament. Pole Iga Swiatek, Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka and American Jessica Pegula share the top three spots of the main draw. The second Kazakhstani representative Yulia Putintseva is seeded 28th at the tournament.

It bears to remind that last time, Elena Rybakina withdrew from the U.S. Open after the defeating Australian Destanee Aiava (ranked 194th) in two sets with the score of 6:1 and 7:6.

The 2024 Wuhan Open will run between October 7-13. The 2024 Wuhan Open is a women's tennis tournament played on outdoor hard courts. It is the 7th edition of the Wuhan Open, and part of the WTA 1000 tournaments of the 2024 WTA Tour.