ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina World No. 24 lost to Jessica Pegula World No.5 in the second-round match at the Guadalajara Open Akron 2022, Kazinform reports referring to Schrödinger's Sport Telegram Channel.

The encounter lasted for 2 hours and 5 minutes to end 6:2, 3:6, 6:7 (8).

Next Pegula will face Canada's Bianca Vanessa Andreescu.

















Photo: sports.kz