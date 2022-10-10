EN
    09:27, 10 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Elena Rybakina out of WTA Doubles Ranking Top 100

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The WTA released its latest Singles and Doubles Rankings, Sports.kz reads.

    The Top 3 remains unchanged with Iga Świątek, the current World No. 1, followed by Ons Jabeur of Tunis and Anett Kontaveit from Estonia.

    Kazakhstan’s No 1 Elena Rybakina as well as Yulia Putintseva retain their 26th and 47th positions correspondingly.

    Kateřina Siniaková of Czech Republic is the WTA No. 1 ranked doubles player. Next comes another Czech player Barbora Krejcikova, while Elise Mertens of Belgium rounds out the Top 3.

    Notably, Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan ranks currently 21st in doubles, while Elena Rybakina dropped three spots down to stand 102nd.


    Photo: sports.kz



    Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
