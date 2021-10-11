Elena Rybakina reaches quarterfinal of doubles tournament in US

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan with Veronika Kudermetova of Russia has advanced to the quarterfinal of the Indian Wells Masters doubles, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

In the second-round match that lasted for 1 hour and 44 minutes Rybakina and Kudermetova sunned a duo of Chilean Alexa Guarachi and American Desirae Krawczyk 6-3, 6-7 (2-7), 10-0.

The Kazakh-Russian tandem is to face off against Czech Marie Bouzková and Lucie Hradecká.