Kazakhstan’s No.1 tennis player Elena Rybakina beat Russia’s Mirra Andreeva 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the women’s singles third-round match at the China Open in Beijing, Kazinform learnt from the Russian Tennis Federation’s press service.

In the Beijing WTA 1000 quarterfinals, Rybakina will face the winner of the match between Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and Italian Jasmine Paolini.