    11:00, 24 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Elena Rybakina starts out strong at Miami Open

    None
    Photo: ktf.kz
    MIAMI. KAZINFORM The country’s best tennis player Elena Rybakina started out strong at the Miami Open, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.

    World No. 7 Rybakina beat Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya ranking 64th in the world at the Miami Open Round of 64. The match ended with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 win.

    Next Rybakina will face Spain's Paula Badosa who ranks World No.29.

    As earlier reported, Elena Rybakina triumphed recently crashing Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (11-9) 6-4 to claim the Indian Wells title.


    Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
