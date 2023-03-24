11:00, 24 March 2023 | GMT +6
Elena Rybakina starts out strong at Miami Open
MIAMI. KAZINFORM The country’s best tennis player Elena Rybakina started out strong at the Miami Open, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.
World No. 7 Rybakina beat Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya ranking 64th in the world at the Miami Open Round of 64. The match ended with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 win.
Next Rybakina will face Spain's Paula Badosa who ranks World No.29.
As earlier reported, Elena Rybakina triumphed recently crashing Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (11-9) 6-4 to claim the Indian Wells title.