Elena Rybakina storms into Eastbourne International semifinal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina reached the semifinal by defeating Latvian Anastasija Sevastova at the now-running Eastbourne International, Sports.kz reads.

The match in the quarterfinal ended 2:6, 7:6, 7:6 in favor of Elena Rybakina.

In the semifinal Kazakhstani player will face Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion.

The 2021 Eastbourne International prize money this year is USD 565,530.