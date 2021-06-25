EN
    07:15, 25 June 2021

    Elena Rybakina storms into Eastbourne International semifinal

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina reached the semifinal by defeating Latvian Anastasija Sevastova at the now-running Eastbourne International, Sports.kz reads.

    The match in the quarterfinal ended 2:6, 7:6, 7:6 in favor of Elena Rybakina.

    In the semifinal Kazakhstani player will face Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion.

    The 2021 Eastbourne International prize money this year is USD 565,530.


