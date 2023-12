PARIS.KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina defeated French Elsa Jacquemot in the opening round at the now-running 2021 Roland-Garros, Olympic.kz reads.

The match lasted for 1 hour 12 minutes to end with a score 6:4, 6:1. In the next round Rybakina will play vs Nao Hibino of Japan.