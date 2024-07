Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina eased into the third round in the ladies’ singles at Wimbledon 2024 beating World No.72 Laura Siegemund in three sets, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Sports.kz.

Their clash lasted 2 hours and 12 minutes and ended with a score of 6:3, 3:6, 6:3.

Elena Rybakina will play Caroline Wozniacki in the third round.