Elena Rybakina stunts Jelena Ostapenko to stroll into Italian Open finals

ROME. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina World No.6 crashed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia ranking 20th in the world in the Italian Open semifinals in Rome, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

The match ended in two sets with a score of 6:2, 6:4. The first set was postponed due to the heavy downpours.

In 2017 Jelena Ostapenko won the Roland Garros singles title.

The total prize money of the Italian Open is 3,572,618 euros. The winner will earn 521,754 euros and 1000 rank points.