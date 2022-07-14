Elena Rybakina thanks her coach and team for support

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No1, 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina addressed her team via Instagram, Kazinform reports.

«Wimbledon champion…Without my team, it wouldn’t be possible so I would like to say big thank you to @stefanovukov @_dario_novak_ @stefanduell for all the work and support. Thanks to everyone who helped me and shared their experiences from the very beginning, it’s all part of this great achievement. @stefanovukov thank you for pushing me to be better every single day and for always believing in me. P.S just one reminder, check the last video,» the athlete posted.

In this video, Stefano Vukov says he would get a tattoo with Elena’s name and date of the match if she wins the Wimbledon or any other Grand Slam.

Photo: instagram.com/lenarybakina