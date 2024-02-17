Elena Rybakina to face Iga Swiatek in Qatar Open 2024 final

World No 4, Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina stormed into the Qatar Open 2024 final in Doha, after winning Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (world No 32) in the semifinal, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Sports.kz.

The match lasted for one hour and 29 minutes and ended with Rybakina's win 6:2, 6:4.

Pavlychenkova was the finalist of the French Open 2021 where she was defeated by Czech player Barbora Krejčíková.

On Saturday, Rybakina will face world No 1 Iga Swiatek who advanced to the final as Karolina Pliskova from the Czech Republic had to withdraw because of a back injury.