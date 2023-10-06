Elena Rybakina to play vs Aryna Sabalenka in China Open quarterfinals

Kazakh Elena Rybakina will face World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka at the WTA China Open quarterfinals, Kazinform cites Schrodenger’s Sport Telegram Channel.

Sabalenka beat Italian Jasmine Paolini in Round of 16 at the China Open 6-4, 7-6 (4).

The clash between Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka is set to take place today at 05:30 pm.

They are going to play for the sixth time in their career. In March Elena Rybakina defeated Sabalenka 7:6 (13:11), 6:4 at the Indian Wells finals.