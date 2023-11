ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina World No. 7 will play vs former World No. 2, Paula Badosa of Spain, in the third round at the Miami Open, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.

The encounter will start on Sunday at 06:30 a.m. Astana time.

As earlier reported, Rybakina started out strong at the Miami Open defeating Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya 7:5, 4:6, 6:3.