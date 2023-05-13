Elena Rybakina victorious at WTA 1000 event in Italy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, ranked 6th in the world, advanced to the third round of the Italian Open, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina defeated Italy's Jasmine Paolini, ranked 65th in the world, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 in the second round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome, Italy.

The Italian Open's prize money is estimated at 3,572,618 euros, with the winner earning 521,754 euros and 1,000 ranking points.