Elena Rybakina wins carrier’s 8th WTA title and Porsche

Kazakhstan’s tennis player Elena Rybakina won the WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2024 title, 500 ranking points, and a Porsche car, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

In the women's singles finals, Rybakina beat Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk ranking 27th in the world. The match lasted for 1 hour and 9 minutes and ended with a score of 6:2, 6:2 in favor of Elena.

Elena Rybakina defeated World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals 6:3, 4:6, 6:3.

The Head of State congratulated Elen Rybakina on her win in Stuttgart. Elena won her first WTA title in 2019 at the WTA 250 in Bucharest.