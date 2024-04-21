EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:40, 21 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Elena Rybakina wins carrier’s 8th WTA title and Porsche

    Elena Rybakina wins carrier’s 8th WTA title and Porsche
    Photo credit: olympic.kz

    Kazakhstan’s tennis player Elena Rybakina won the WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2024 title, 500 ranking points, and a Porsche car, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

    In the women's singles finals, Rybakina beat Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk ranking 27th in the world. The match lasted for 1 hour and 9 minutes and ended with a score of 6:2, 6:2 in favor of Elena.

    Elena Rybakina defeated World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals 6:3, 4:6, 6:3.

    The Head of State congratulated Elen Rybakina on her win in Stuttgart. Elena won her first WTA title in 2019 at the WTA 250 in Bucharest.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Elena Rybakina
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!