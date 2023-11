ASTANA. KAZINFORM The rain postponed the match between World No.7 Elena Rybakina and World No.3 Jessica Pegula at the 2023 Miami Open women’s singles semifinals, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

Notably, Elena Rybakina beat Pegula 7:6 (3) in the first set.

Petra Kvitova and Sorana Cirstea are also set to play in the semifinals for a berth in the final.