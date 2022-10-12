EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:52, 12 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Elena Rybakina withdraws from San Diego Open

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ranked No 23 in the world, Wimbledon 2022 champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan withdrew from the San Diego Open, Sports.kz reads.

    In the first-round match, she was supposed to play against Spain’s Garbiñe Muguruza.

    The WTA San Diego Open has a total prize money pool of $757,900.

    Earlier Rybakina reached the semifinals at the Ostrava Open in the Czech Republic losing to Barbora Krejčíková with a score of. 6:3, 6:7 (4:7), 4:6.


    Photo: championat.com



    Tags:
    Elena Rybakina Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!