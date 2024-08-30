Elena Rybakina withdraws from US Open 2024 due to injury

World No. 4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan withdrew from the US Open 2024. Rybakina was scheduled to play vs 27-year-old Jessika Ponchet World No. 143 who advanced to the third round, Kazinform News Agency cites Championat.com.

Elena Rybakina withdrew due to the injury.

The 2024 US Open Tennis Championships is held between August 26 and September 8.

The US Open defending champion is Coco Gauff.

The US Open total prize money this year is 75 million US dollars that is 15% more compared to 2023. The winner will earn 3,600,000 US dollars, will runner-up 1,800,000 US dollars.