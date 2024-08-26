Elena Rybakina’s new coach announced before U.S. Open

World No. 4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan continues her preparations for the U.S. Open, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani tennis player commenced her training with Yuri Shchukin, the captain of the Kazakhstan male and female tennis teams.

Yuri Shchukin, who was the assistant coach of the Kazakhstani female tennis team coach, is the captain of the male tennis team of the country since March 2020.

On August 23, Elena Rybakina announced the termination of cooperation with Croatian coach Stefano Vukov, with whom she has been working since 2019. During this period, the Kazakh tennis player was victorious in eight WTA tournaments. In 2022, Rybakina claimed the Wimbledon Championships crown in London.

Elena Rybakina will clash with Australian Destanee Aiava (ranked 194th) in the first round of the U.S. Open.